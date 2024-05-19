County venue receives green recognition

Lilleshall House & Gardens has been awarded a Green Meetings Bronze Award by sustainability organisation Green Tourism.

Green Meetings accreditations are awarded to tourism businesses, which are actively working to become more sustainable.

Around 700 venues and hotels in the UK are currently using the scheme, including the QEII Centre, Manchester International Conference Centre and the Olympia London.

The Green Meetings assessment covers three key areas – people, planet and places – with venues marked against each of the criteria.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, contract manager at Lilleshall said: “We’re delighted to have achieved our Bronze Award accreditation, but this is just the starting point for Lilleshall – we’re already looking at ways we can improve for next year’s assessment, using the detailed guidance provided by the team at Green Tourism.

“It’s absolutely vital that venues like Lilleshall remain focused on sustainability. We owe it to the customers who choose our facility for their conferences, team meetings and company away days, and we owe it to the people who work here, who as a team have played such an important part in helping us achieve this new accreditation.”