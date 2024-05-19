Market announces late night event dates

Late night events have been a popular feature of the market’s calendar for a number of years after initially being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council.

They have featured a variety of popular music and entertainment acts.

The new Wellington Market late night events will be held on Saturday, June 29, Saturday, July 27, Saturday, August 31, and Saturday, September 28 – with further events to be announced in due course.

The market will work with Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and traders to deliver an attractive entertainment programme during the late nights.

A full list of live acts and bands for all the events will be published shortly.

Telford & Wrekin Council purchased the historic Wellington Market in 2023, after securing Levelling Up Funding, late last year.

It said the purchase of the market is the first step in an £8.3 million investment to improve it after years of under-investment.

Initial work has seen the improvement of the heating and fire safety systems in the market.

The council said its 'Pride in Our High Street' programme has also breathed new life into the venue, creating an outdoor pop-up market, an entertainment area, and an internal food court.

Since 2021, the council said it has also supported nine food start-up businesses to open within Wellington Market, which led to the popular market food court being established.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: "It is great news that Wellington Market late night events are starting once again.

“The council has had to make significant investment in immediate improvements like the heating system and fire safety systems but this demonstrates an absolute commitment to ensure the Market is improved for generations to come.

“It will be great to see the late nights events open again and the town buzzing as a result.

“This is all part of our vision to boost Wellington’s retail, leisure and entertainment offering and drive more footfall to the town.”

For informaiton about the late night events visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1044234577034262/