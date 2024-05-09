Shropshire Star
Close

Man, 50, pleads guilty to inciting a child into sexual activity, faces sentencing in July

A 50 year old man from south Shropshire has pleaded guilty to inciting a child into sexual activity.

Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Shrewsbury Justice Centre

Mark Stanley Lewis appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday where the charge was read to him.

Lewis, of Newcastle, near Clun, entered a guilty plea to inciting child into sexual activity in June 2021.

He had previously admitted a second charge of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular