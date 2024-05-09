Man, 50, pleads guilty to inciting a child into sexual activity, faces sentencing in July
A 50 year old man from south Shropshire has pleaded guilty to inciting a child into sexual activity.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Mark Stanley Lewis appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday where the charge was read to him.
Lewis, of Newcastle, near Clun, entered a guilty plea to inciting child into sexual activity in June 2021.
He had previously admitted a second charge of attempted sexual communication with a child.