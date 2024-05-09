Main road into and out of Shropshire closed due to crash, delays expected and diversions in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A49 has been shut in both directions and diversions are in place as the emergency services deal with an incident between the A456 (Wooferton) and the A44 (Leominster).

AA Traffic News says the incident was first reported at 5.35am due to a crash on A49 both ways from A44 Mill Street (Ok Diner Roundabout) to B4362 Station Road (Woofferton Crossroads).

Heavy traffic is being reported.

National Highways in the West Midlands is advising drivers to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs for the southbound closure:

At the Salway Arms junction in Woofferton turn right on to the B4362 Station Road.

Continue to the junction with the B4361 at Orleton.

Turn left and head south on the B4361 to Leominster.

At the junction with the A44 turn left.

Follow the A44 eastbound to re-join the A49 at the OK Diner Roundabout.

Take the third exit to re-join the A49 southbound.

Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs for the northbound closure:

At the OK Diner Roundabout in Leominster take the first exit on to the A44.

Follow the A44 westbound to the junction with the B4361.

Turn right and head north on the B4361.

Continue to the junction with the B4362 at Orleton.

Turn right and head east on the B4362 to re-join the A49 at the Salway Arms junction in Woofferton.

The agency says if this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.