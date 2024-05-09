Hospital plans to be shown at NHS roadshow this month

Clinicians and members of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal hospital in Telford (PRH), will be on hand to chat with the public and answer questions when the roadshow sets up at the Bellstone offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday, May 15.

The team will be explaining the plans and will encourage members of the public to stay involved through regular focus groups.

SaTH says that subject to approval, the HTP plans, also known as 'Future Fit', will mean the population of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales will “benefit from high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for treatment for everyone, at two thriving hospital sites.”