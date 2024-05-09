Historic Sentinel Works looking to the future after sad closure

The Sentinel Works on Whitchurch Road, which has been a precision engineering centre since 1915, produced its last product on April 30.

The move came after Radius Aerospace UK, the most recent business based at the site, decided to close its Shrewsbury operation for good.

A total of 75 employees left the business last week, leaving 35 remaining at the site to clear it for August.

A sad day for the company and the town was marked by a photoshoot with employees outside the works, which cover an 8.5-acre site and are owned by Shrewsbury-based Paterson Enterprises, parent company of Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure.