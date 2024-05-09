"Shropshire's children deserve better" – council urged to drop threat to schools library service

Shropshire Council's full meeting this morning heard a plea from Tracey Cansdale, the headteacher of Christ Church C of E Primary School in Cressage, to abandon the controversial proposal.

It would see the end of the service which loans books and resources to schools across the county.

Mrs Cansdale presented a petition signed by more than 4,300 people calling for a rethink over the cuts, which would save the council £30,000 a year – described as a drop in the ocean compared to its deficit of £62m.

Following a debate during which members were told "quite frankly Shropshire's children deserve better", members voted on the Conservative administration's proposal to continue with a consultation before a decision is made in September.

Tory councillors supported the motion, saying that the authority could not take a decision before the end of the consultation over the plans, which is currently taking place.

But opposition councillors opposed the plan, calling on the council to instead end the threat to the service.

The vote saw the motion passed by 36 votes to 30.

Speaking as she presented her petition Mrs Cansdale said the public were "aghast" at the plan, and added that schools could simply not get the same return for resources by buying books themselves.