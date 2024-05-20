A special ending to an incredible career for Shropshire's Joe Hart

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shrewsbury-born 37-year-old received a huge ovation after being taken off in the 87th minute, just after Luis Palma had scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over St Mirren at Parkhead. A huge banner was unveiled at the start of the second half that declared ‘Super Joe Hart’ as Hart made his final appearance at Celtic Park.

The 75-times capped England international is now looking to clinch the seventh trophy of his Celtic career when his side take on Rangers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Ahead of Celtic lifting the cinch Premiership trophy, the former Town goalkeeper was asked to sum up his emotions.

He told the crowd: “Guys, I have never felt professionally that special before in my entire life.

“Myself, my family, from the bottom of my heart, I absolutely adore every single one of you, everyone associated with this football club.

“It’s such a special place. I was asked yesterday, how do you explain this to people? I don’t want to explain this to anyone, this is not a club that needs explaining, this is a club that speaks for itself.

“You guys are absolutely phenomenal. It’s part of you, you have made me feel so special and humble.

“I absolutely love it, thank you so much for having me.”