Retiring landlady on hunt for buyer for pub which is big on real ale, TV sport and entertainment

Susan and John McKinnon, who own the freehold of the Railway Inn at Mill Bank in Wellington, have made the sale known across town and now want to get the message to Shropshire.

Mrs McKinnon has not yet engaged the services of property agents and wants anyone interested in buying the community pub to make contact with her direct.

The pub has a big three bed residential flat upstairs and she is looking for around £299,995 for it.

"It really ought to stay as a pub," said Mrs McKinnon, 66.

"It would be such a shame to put 12 years of hard work into it and to lose that legacy. We're trying to sell it by word of mouth... most of Wellington already knows. We would rather sell it as a pub.

"We've been in the trade for years and we have got a bit of a following. We're looking for someone with experience of using that goodwill."

The pub does not provide food but is big on real ale, TV sport and entertainment.

Mrs McKinnon and her 62-year-old husband bought the then boarded up pub and turned it into a thriving community venue.

She has been a landlady for some 40 years, working at The Wrekin Inn, the Elephant and Castle, the Black Horse in Oakengates and the Oddfellows.

She added: "It must be in my blood. I used to relish a challenge.

"You have got to earn respect more than anything and avoid a situation where customers start telling you what to do."

But the couple are ready for retirement, with health issues coming to the fore as they get older. Mrs McKinnon's son from her first marriage, Jamie Cotton, is helping them as the bar manager.

"We would like to sell as soon as possible and for it to stay as a pub," she said. "There is plenty that could be done with it."

Anyone interested in buying the pub can drop in during opening hours or phone Mrs McKinnnon on 07798 888610.