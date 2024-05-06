Strictly over 18s: Telford burlesque group preparing for first show

JazKit Burlesque will be bringing its sparkling performance to the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington, Telford, on May 24.

'Dangerous Women – A Burlesque Showcase' is the first ever show produced by the Telford troupe, and it promises to deliver what are described as "jaw-dropping routines".

With a 1920s Speakeasy theme, a vintage glamour dress code is encouraged for those attending on the night.

Tickets cost £8 – with a welcome drink included. People must be 18 or over to attend, with doors opening at 6.30pm

The show will start at 7pm and end at approximately 9.15pm with a 30-minute interval.

The group was set up after co-founders Jasmin Bennett and Kitty Walkden, who met at the local amateur dramatics society TADLOP, discovered that they had both struggled to find a local class to join.

Jaz and Kitty, Cofounders of JazKit Burlesque. Picture: Kim Summers

With previous dance training and experience as performers under their belt, Jaz and Kitty said they began practicing the art of burlesque with the intention of bringing their brand-new class to Telford.

“It’s just so freeing, being able to claim back your sensuality and feel like a powerful woman,” said Kitty. “We wanted to share that feeling with those that need it by teaching this beautiful art form in our local area.”

Kitty said that since beginning in September 2023, JazKit Burlesque have fostered a "safe, supportive environment to empower and build the confidence of female-presenting dancers".

She added that the group has attracted dancers of all abilities and a range of ages from 18 plus.

“Regardless of your dancing skill levels, they have a magnificent way of teaching which is easy to understand, and you will feel incredible after each class,” said Kim, a dancer with the group.

Jenny, Kim and Hayley Rehearsing. Picture: Katie Kinnon

JazKit Burlesque is currently run as a non-profit club, with all income being invested back into the class to buy equipment and cover costs.

Based at Admaston House Community Centre, they dance on Friday nights and cover a range of routines, choreographed to popular music and showtunes.

Jaz and Kitty said they also plan to introduce exciting new workshops this year, including unisex classes, props routines and seated workshops.

Speaking ahead of this month's show Jaz said: “A sultry, speakeasy themed evening of glitz and glamour… You don’t want to miss it!"

For more information people can find JazKit Burlesque on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Tickets to 'Dangerous Women – A Burlesque Showcase' are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/jazkitburlesque