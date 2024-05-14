New variety show featuring TV's Alistair McGowan set to compete a weekend of events for forest cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A midsummer variety show and the third annual Festival of the Forest are set to make the weekend of July 12 and 13 a big one for the charity.

The midsummer Variety Show will be hosted at St Laurence’s Church on Friday July 12 with Alistair McGowan. It is an evening of music, poetry, and comedy and will be held at Ludlow's St Laurence's Church with tickets available from Ludlow Assembly Rooms at the box office or online for £23.

It will show the talents of a host of mainly local professionals, ex-professionals and very talented students to perform a variety of music from classical to folk, violin solos to piano solos, operatic moments, comedy songs and songs from the shows.

Mr McGowan is will provide comedy and poetry with other acts still to be added.

The next day, Saturday July 13 will see the Festival of the Forest. People who attended the variety show will be able to get free entry for one adult if they show their ticket.

The festival celebrates traditional crafts and forest skills, and runs from 10-4pm at Monstay Farm, opposite the Vinnalls Car Park, Mortimer Forest (SY8 2HE).

A spokesperson for the Friends said: "We hope to make this year’s festival even bigger and better than in previous years.

"We are looking for vendors to join the festival and register their interest, they can fill out a form on our website.

"We also want people to ‘save the date’ and come to the festival with friends and family to enjoy all it has to offer."

Entry costs £5 per person on the gate.

"There are lots of activities and things to do and see, it is especially good for families, with stalls, children’s activities, guided woodland nature walks, love music, live demonstrations, and plenty of food and drinks," added the spokesperson.

The Friends can be contacted via the website by email info@friends-of-mortimer-forest.org.uk or phone on 07891432991.