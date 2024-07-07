In pictures: Severn Valley Railway steamed back to 1945 at special weekender in Bridgnorth
Visitors stepped back in time to the 1940s during a special event at Severn Valley Railway.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Star photographer went along on Saturday to record the scenes for posterity as the Severn Valley Railway attraction in Bridgnorth promised a weekend of 1940s fun.
The 16 miles of railway became home to the home-front for an immersive 1940s experience.
They had encourages men to put Brylcreem in their hair, for others to don their best hat and dancing shoes.
The ladies were encouraged to tan their legs with gravy browning to copy what the women of the 1940s had to do as tights were in short supply.
There was lots to see at each station on the Worcestershire and Shropshire railway.