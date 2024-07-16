Town's unique former bar/restaurant now on the property market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chang Thai bar and restaurant in Market Street has been a magnet for lovers of eclectic art, great food and loads of events – but the business owner decided earlier this year not to renew the lease.

Now the sales particulars for a freehold disposal have been listed on the Rightmove property sales site by surveyors Matthew Phillips of Lichfield.

Offers have been invited in excess of £325,000 for the premises, which is in the centre of Ludlow and close to the town market.

There are two trading areas and a large external courtyard/patio.

The agents say there is "development potential for a range of pub, bar, restaurant and residential uses".

"There are no staff to transfer under the TUPE regulations.

"Freehold offers in excess of £325,000 are invited subject to contract and exclusive of VAT where chargeable."

The property, previously known as the Globe, comprises a late 18th century three-storey building with a similar two-storey extension to the rear.

The property is of brick construction beneath pitched slated roofs with painted elevations, benefitting from an archway access leading to a rear courtyard external trading area.

Earlier this year business owner Adam Tutt said it had been a “fantastic and a great 20 years” but he was feeling “exhausted” by the "100 per cent" lifestyle of running the business.

Chang Thai has been a magnet for lovers of eclectic art, great food and loads of events.

Mr Tutt said at the time the closure was announced that it had been a big decision for him.

"I was 33 when I took it on and a bit more of a young buck then," he said.

“To run a pub like this you have got to be in it 100 per cent, it is a lifestyle. Perhaps younger people with more energy will take it on, but I am proud of what we have done here.

“It’s sad but it is also a celebration of 20 years. I am relieved to have the news out now.”

Pictured is Boss; Adam Tutt. On some pics with him are longstanding staff: in aprons is lady: Moe Mow Wan and man: Montree Namkiang, in black on some is: San San Win..

Councillor Andy Boddington also said at the time that "Adam Tutt and his team have worked so hard to make Chang Thai work.

"To combine good food, fun and art, to make the venue unique to Ludlow.

“The closure is bad news for Adam, Emily and all the staff there. They worked flat-out to create a venue that was comfortable, a little bit odd and served great Thai food. I am really sad as I have always enjoyed the Thai when it is busy and when it is quiet.”

