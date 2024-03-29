Owner of Ludlow bar and restaurant 'institution' to call it a day after 20 years

The Chang Thai bar and restaurant in Market Street has been a magnet for lovers of eclectic art, great food and loads of events - but the business owner has decided not to renew the lease.

Business owner Adam Tutt told Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington that all good things come to an end.

Councillor Boddington said: "It plays to the mature customers in Ludlow but also, for those awake after nine at night at weekends, for younger people.

"One young woman I spoke to said 'it was always our ambition as Ludlow kids - get old enough for ID and go to the Thai'."

He added: "We love this place. Adam Tutt and his team have worked so hard to make Chang Thai work. To combine good food, fun and art, to make the venue unique to Ludlow.

"The closure is bad news for Adam, Emily and all the staff there. They worked flat-out to create a venue that was comfortable, a little bit odd and served great Thai food. I am really sad as I have always enjoyed the Thai when it is busy and when it is quiet."

The venue is famed locally for its entertainment in summer when there are musicians, bands and DJs. The Old Dic Theatre, in which a hammed-up drama in performed in the garden every year, has become a Ludlow tradition.

The Chang Thai has been a strong supporter of the Ludlow Fringe.

Formerly a Wem Ales pub, the Globe, the Chang Thai created a new venue.

Councillor Boddington added that Punch Taverns will seek new managers.

He added:"The overheads from the major pub chains make running eclectic venues in small towns unprofitable.

"We need places in Ludlow that are a bit off the wall. We would be a dull town if we become just like everywhere else.

"The good news is that Adam and his team will still be at the helm at the Blue Boar."

Punch Pubs has been contacted for comment.