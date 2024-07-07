Meet the Ludlow artist creating eye-catching paintings with sand

After a health scare prompted her to re-evaluate her priorities, Abigail decided to make her life-long ambition a reality. Her artwork is now hanging on the walls of her dedicated art space in Quality Square in Ludlow where visitors can also find her working on her creations.

“I was brought up near Ludlow, have lived in the town for several years and I can’t think of anywhere I would rather be. I feel incredibly lucky that I have been able to open my studio and gallery in my home town. It is fantastic to be able to fully immerse myself in my art practice in this new fabulous space and to be able to meet so many new people.”

Abigail at her studio and gallery

As a child, Abigail, who comes from an artistic family, was always painting and drawing.

After leaving school, Abigail studied photography and art at Ludlow College, followed by a foundation art course and BA honours degree in Photography at the University of Derby, graduating with first class honours.

Abigail’s design and photography clients over the years have included advertising and design, agencies, publishing companies, and international magazines.

For the past 18 years, Abigail has been a design and media manager for a renowned publishing company that specialises in motoring books.