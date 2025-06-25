Summer Plant Hunters’ Fair returns to Whittington Castle this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: “Our plant fairs at Whittington Castle are always popular with plant lovers. It’s such a friendly atmosphere and the nurseries are excited to be returning."

"There will be a brilliant line-up of the best independent plant nurseries from near and far with plants to delight all garden lovers. It’s just the right time to pick up some summer flowering plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will have just the right plants to set your summer garden ablaze with colour or to add a sparkle to a shady spot."

Summer Plant Hunters' Fair at Whittington Castle

"The plants are lovingly grown by small specialist nurseries and these enthusiastic plants people are on hand to give straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden, so get along to Whittington Castle for some blooming inspiration.”

Summer Plant Hunters' Fair at Whittington Castle

The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday, 29 June.

Entry to the fair and castle grounds is free. Normal on-site parking charges apply, going to the charitable trust that maintains the castle and grounds.

Summer Plant Hunters' Fair at Whittington Castle

The tearooms will be open serving light refreshments. The fair is set against the dramatic backdrop of the castle sited in the heart of Whittington village near Oswestry. Please use (SY11 4DF for satnav.)

Summer Plant Hunters' Fair at Whittington Castle

Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for a full list of nurseries attending.