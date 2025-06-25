Hoo Zoo's new holiday clubs to use LEGO and tablets to boost coding skills for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Running from Monday 11 August until Friday 15 August, the clubs are designed for curious and creative children who love to learn by doing, with a full week of hands-on workshops and dinosaur and zoo inspired tech challenges.

“This is something really different,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner Will Dorrell. “We’ve always believed learning should be fun, and there’s no better place to combine education, nature and imagination than right here at the zoo.”

The action kicks off on Monday morning with a Cyber Security Challenge, where young agents will learn to crack codes, stop cyber-attacks, and save the digital day. The afternoon then brings the roar to robotics with Tech-Saurus, a LEGO-based session where children will build and code their own animatronic dinosaurs. Throughout the week children taking part in the holiday clubs will create a virtual zoo tour for VR headsets, design and prototype an innovative electrical product as well as use Minecraft challenges to gain a better understanding of both artificial intelligence and animal conservation.

Zoo owner, Will Dorrell, with his own children.

The innovative sessions are announced just a week after Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed that “technology can create a better future.”

“This is perfect for kids who want to explore the digital world in a real-world setting, they probably play with Lego or Minecraft at home, but these guided learning sessions will help to build digital confidence and understanding” said Will. “We’ll be mixing STEM learning with creative play, teamwork, and critical thinking, and doing it with a life size T-Rex animatronic in the background!”

The sessions are suitable for primary-aged children and will include everything from problem-solving puzzles and hands-on coding, to building robotic creatures and learning real-world cyber skills. Each day offers a new workshop, so children can attend the full week or just pick the days that most spark their interest.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Tablet Academy for this,” added Will. “We’re bringing together two worlds, technology and nature, in a way that’s inspiring, memorable and just a whole lot of fun.”

Spaces are limited and expected to fill quickly. Families can find out more or book a place by visiting the Hoo Zoo website: hoofarm.digitickets.co.uk/category/61627