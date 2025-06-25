Llandrindod Wells' Bracken Trust will hold its summer fete and garden party on Friday

The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre is holding its summer fete and garden party extravaganza on Friday, June 27 from 3pm until 7pm.

They are promising a fun event for all the family with games, stalls, a full programme of entertainment and plenty of food and drink.

There will be a Bracken Bear Hunt, Bra Pong, a Dalek selfie station, plants, outdoor games and the Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institutes.

The Beefy Boys will be there as well as Dan & Tom's Ice Cream Van, Deano's Tiki Bar, stalls, lawn games and an incredible entertainment line-up including The Bracken Singers, a delightful piano set from 'Bev', the wonderful David Hilliard playing an acoustic set, Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company with their Wartime Songs act and the fabulous duo that are Chris and Mike Clarke.

It’s set to be a fabulous event come rain or shine, and for just £3 entry fee you get a tea/coffee/squash and Welsh cake on arrival too!

At the end of the event, the grand draw of the Summer Spectacular raffle will take place- with thousands of pounds worth of prizes up for grabs.

First prize will be a Royal Enfield Supernova Motorbike and second prize is £250 in cash - you really don't want to miss this one!

Raffle books are still available at the bargain price of £10, which gives you five entries into the draw.

Call at our centre in Cefnllys Lane, or shop in Middleton Street to get your tickets - or phone us on 01597 823646 to purchase over the phone.

Parking at the centre on the day of the fete will be very limited and for disabled badge holders only, but both Llandrindod Wells Rugby Club and Cefnllys Primary School - both just down the road and a short walk up the pavement to the centre - have kindly allowed us to use their car parks on the day.