More music stars set for the county after major concert series announces extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow Castle hosted its first series of events last year, featuring Rag'n'Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bastille.

The 5,000-capacity concerts are returning this month, with James, Elbow, Madness, and Anne-Marie all set to perform, along with a host of backing acts.

Now Ludlow Castle, and the promoters Futuresound, have confirmed a five year agreement to continue putting on live music events at the venue.

Futuresound is a Leeds-based company that was set up by Colin Oliver, who was born and raised in the town.

Mr Oliver, director of Futuresound, said his company was excited to have secured a long-term agreement for the events.

He said: "Working with the Ludlow Castle team to establish the Live at Ludlow Castle series in my hometown has been one of the great privileges of my career, so the opportunity to commit to the long-term viability and success of live-music in the town is something we just couldn’t pass up.

"We have had an incredible welcome from Ludlow over the last two years and a great reception to the shows from local people and businesses. As we approach what is looking to be our second sold-out event series, we are very excited to be working with the custodians of Ludlow Castle for many years to come."

The Ludlow concerts are set to continue for another five years. Picture: Nathan Robinson

Gemma England, general manager of Ludlow Castle said: "Live at Ludlow has been our first foray into hosting large scale music events, as a scheduled ancient monument this is something that required careful consideration.

"Working with Colin and his wonderful team at Futuresound has been a pleasure.

"They are nothing but professional and have the utmost respect for the Castle & the town, are invested in bringing world renowned artists to Ludlow and delivering a first-rate production that can be enjoyed by all.

"We are proud to play a part in this wonderful event which has brought so much positivity to Ludlow, and we welcome a long-term commitment to build on that success."

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the second edition of the concerts, taking place from July 25 to 28.

Futuresound said half of the shows are already sold out with just a handful of tickets remaining.

For information visit https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/