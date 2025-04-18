'Houses are tapping into old and inadequate sewerage systems' says MP in call over development planning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said new homes are being connected to outdated sewerage systems that are "proving inadequate".

He believes that water companies' views on supplies and treatment capacities should be sought before local authorities grant consent for new developments.

The MP said this would ensure that a water company's investment plans "better align" with local development needs, and will enable water companies to have an effective input in the planning process.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson (left) with an engineer.

It comes after fellow county MP, Helen Morgan - MP for North Shropshire - led a debate on the role of water companies in new housing developments in Westminster Hall last month.

She highlighted ongoing cases across her constituency where residents have suffered the consequences of "poor drainage networks" and said residents have been "hopelessly let down" by developers and water companies.

Mr Anderson has now raised his own concerns that new houses are "tapping into sewerage systems designed by the Victorians which are increasingly outdated".

It comes in response to a call for evidence issued by an independent commission on water sector regulation - led by former Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir John Cunliffe.

The South Shropshire MP has invited Mr Cunliffe to his constituency that is home to several sites that are operated by Severn Trent.

Mr Anderson has outlined that water companies have "little influence" on what is built, and where, due to them not being listed as a 'statutory consultee' in the planning process.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "Statutory consultees play a crucial role in the planning process, providing expert advice to decision-makers on what can often be complex decisions. Currently, water companies are excluded from this, their only right to statutory consultation is when it comes to setting local plans for meeting housing needs.

"Without meaningful involvement at a more granular level, water companies lack the means to raise concerns about new developments. As a result, new houses are tapping into antiquated sewerage systems that are proving inadequate in light of increased water consumption. So, I have invited Chair of the Independent Water Commission Sir Jon Cunliffe to South Shropshire to discuss improvements that can be made to benefit our local community."