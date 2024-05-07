Fresh date confirmed for Bike4Life charity event

The mass Midlands Air Ambulance motorcycle ride-out and festival was due to take place last month – but was cancelled due to concerns over waterlogged ground at the festival venue.

Now the charity has confirmed the new date for the event will be Sunday, September 1.

It said tickets purchased for the original event in April will automatically be transferred to the new date.

For those not able to attend the revised date, other options will be provided.

Ticket holders are being urged to look out for an e-mail from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are happy to have found a new date for our much-anticipated Bike4Live event.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience and their continued support for one of our biggest fundraising events that helps us deliver our lifesaving service.

“As the original Ride Out was sold out, any tickets that are returned to us will be made available to purchase for the new date via The Ticket Factory in due course.

"We urge everyone to be vigilant when buying tickets for the new date as we are aware of accounts online attempting to sell fake tickets. Tickets will only be available via the official website bike4lifefest.com."

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, added: “Following the postponement of the April event, The Bike Insurer is proud to continue its support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. We look forward to the event returning on the new date of September 1.”

For the latest updates on the 2024 Bike4Life event visit bike4lifefest.com.