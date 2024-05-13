Festival organisers hail event's success – with huge boost in town footfall

Loopfest took place in Shrewsbury from May 2 to 5 with more than 250 performances across a number of venues in the town.

The line-up included a varied array of musical talent, showcasing both up-and-coming artists and local favourites.

Loopfest organisers have now revealed official footfall records gathered by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

The data shows there was an increase of 20,000 visitors to the town during the festival – up 42 per cent on the previous May Bank Holiday.

Jamie Smith, the mastermind behind Loopfest, said he was thrilled at the success of the event.

He said: "Loopfest 2024 surpassed all expectations, emerging as our most successful event to date.

"Drawing attendees from far beyond Shropshire, including music enthusiasts from the West Midlands, Wales, and the North West, it firmly established Loopfest as the destination event for discovering new musical talent.

"The festival's vibrant atmosphere and diverse line-up left the town buzzing with excitement."

Looking to the future Smith has confirmed ambitious plans for Loopfest 2025.

He said they would be providing more venues, a wider variety of acts, and a plethora of family-friendly activities.

He added: "Loopfest 2025 aims to build upon its reputation as a community-focused celebration of music and culture."