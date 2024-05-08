Three year football banning order for 18-year-old

Jack Gee, of Pensfold, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

As well as receiving a football banning order, he was also handed a 12-month community order requiring him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £229 for the disorder that occurred on Saturday, October 21, last year, at a match between Shrewsbury Town and Derby County.