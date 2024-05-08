Ambulance crews assessed 12 people involved in school bus crash before discharging them all

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All of the people involved were able to be discharged from the scene on the B5476 near Wem as teachers rushed to the scene to be with the pupils involved.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving two buses on the B5476 near Wem at 4.04pm, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"In total we assessed 12 patients, all of whom were able to be discharged at the scene."

The school buses were from Thomas Adams School, in Wem, and the crash happened after school.

Thomas Adams School has been asked for comment but yesterday in a statement on social media they said 11 school pupils were being triaged by the ambulance service.

Four staff and the school’s headteacher Mark Cooper went to the scene. The statement continued: “Headteacher, Mr Cooper, along with four staff are at the scene supporting students. Lakeside Coaches will transfer the remaining children home. There are no serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for Lakeside Coaches said the company will launch an investigation into the circumstances.

“We will be holding an investigation into the circumstances.

“We sent a replacement coach immediately to take the children home.”

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled three fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Wem at about 4.01pm with operations and principal officers in attendance.

Crews used a 10.5m ladder to deal with the incident.