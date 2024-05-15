Deadline for £100k Wem solar contract tender set to expire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wem Town Council advertised for contractors to supply and install a roof mounted solar array, complete with controls and roof works, at Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre at the beginning of May.

The project will see a 50-kilowatt system installed on the roof of the building, which will be used to lower running costs and “de-carbonise” the operation at the charity run facility.

The scheme will also see insulation added and the entire roof of the building recovered with rubberised “EDPM” roofing material.

Wem swimming pool

The work is expected to take place between August and December of this year.

“The building will be occupied during the works and the building is visited by members of the public,” a tender document published by the town council says.

“The contractor shall maintain existing services, ensure minimal impact on the building use and agree dates and duration of any unavoidable disruption.”

In March, the pool was awarded £138,400 by the UK Government’s “Swimming Pool Support Fund”, along with two other facilities in Shropshire, to be used towards the clean energy scheme and for additional insulation.

Ludlow’s swimming pool was also awarded over £208,000 for a solar scheme while Newport Swimming And Fitness Centre in Telford and Wrekin was awarded £41,000 for energy saving pool covers and energy efficient lighting improvements.

The scheme saw a further 322 leisure centres across 262 local authorities receive a share of £60 million in funding, which the Government says is aimed at helping pools to improve their energy efficiency and keep running costs down.

A government spokesperson said the funding was intended to help the “longer term energy and financial resilience of the sector”, in light of rising energy costs.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially,” said sports minister Stuart Andrew at the announcement of the funding.

“This further £60m of support from the Government and Sport England will make hundreds of swimming pools more energy efficient, so they can continue to provide the facilities local communities need.”

The closing date for tender submissions is 4pm on May 23.