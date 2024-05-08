Police investigating Telford shop thefts share images of people they'd like to speak to

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers investigating retail crime have shared four CCTV pictures of people in Telford shops that they would like to speak to.

They are asking members of the public to get in contact if they know or recognise anyone in the images.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating a number of shop thefts in Telford would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries."

They say the first image, which appears to show two men, is from the Co-Op in St Georges on Saturday, February 24 at around 3pm. Baby food, nappies and tobacco were reportedly taken from the store.

From the Co-Op in St Georges on Saturday, Feb 24. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

The second image was taken at The Range on the Telford Bridge Retail Park on Wednesday, February 28 at around 3.40pm. Packs of curtains were reportedly taken from the store.

From The Range on Telford Bridge Retail Park on Wednesday, Feb 28. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

The third was also taken from The Range, on Thursday, February 22 at around 5.50pm. Police say "several cleaning detergents" were taken.

From The Range on Telford Bridge Retail Park on Thursday, Feb 22. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

The final image is from the Sainsbury’s store in Ketley on Thursday, February 22 at around 5.50pm.

From Sainsbury's in Ketley on Thursday, Feb 22. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Cops

Those who know or recognise those pictures are asked to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk