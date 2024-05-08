Officers seek to reassure community after 'a number' of keyless car thefts in part of Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keyless car thefts involve crooks using electronic kit to pick up the signal emitted by keys and then using it themselves to get easy access to vehicles but there are ways to stop criminals being able to find the signals.

PCSO Michelle Williams, of the policing team covering St Georges and Priorslee, said: "We are investigating a number of reported keyless car thefts in Priorslee and we want to reassure the community we are doing all that we can to trace those responsible."

The officer did not say how many thefts they are investigating. but described the method.

PCSO Williams said: "The most common methods used by thieves are to follow victims’ home or 'cruise' around residential areas looking for opportunities.

"If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles, take the registration number and report it to the police.”

The police also say there are ways to reduce chances of becoming a victim of the crime that is seeing "increasing numbers" of cars being stolen.

Owners are advised to ensure vehicles are properly locked and keys kept far away from doors and windows to ensure the vehicle is no longer in range of the key’s signal.

Owners can also place keys in a metal/foiled lined box or container, or another container that blocks the keys signal from reaching the vehicle when it’s not in use.

Victims of a burglary of any kind are also advised to call 999 immediately.