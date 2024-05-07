New pay-and-display car park proposed for foot of the Wrekin in bid to stop roadside parking

A planning application that would see a new car park built near the bottom of the Wrekin has been submitted.

The proposal, submitted by Newport-based planning company Design with Nature Ltd, is for a nine-acre L-shaped patch of land known as The Donkey Field on the north-eastern edge of the hill by the Wrekin Course junction.

The car park would have spaces for 51 vehicles, including two disabled spaces and two electric vehicle charging spaces, and a layby for a catering van.

The Donkey Field could be turned into a car park for 51 vehicles. Photo: Google

It's the third time a car park at this site has been proposed. In 2012, permission was granted for the construction of a car park with 40 spaces and hardstanding to site a mobile cafe.