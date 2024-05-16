Wellington's 'oldest charity shop' to close for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oxfam, on Duke Street in Wellington, will be no more as of closing time on Friday, May 17.

The store claims to be Wellington's oldest charity shop

The store proudly claims to be Wellington's oldest charity shop.

A sign in the window of the store states "This shop will close on Friday, 17th May 2024.

"A massive thank you to all our wonderful customers, supports and all our amazing volunteers."