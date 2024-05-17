Wellington Market joins national campaign celebrating local marketplaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wellington Market has announced its participation in this year's Love Your Local Market Campaign.

The campaign, in collaboration with The National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) runs from May 17 to Saturday, June 1, and celebrates the heartbeat of local communities.

Now in its thirteenth year, 'Love Your Local Market' is embraced by 24 countries worldwide.

Estimates reveal that the campaign has provided over 15,000 individuals with the opportunity to immerse themselves in market trading, creating at least 1,500 new businesses.

Telford & Wrekin Council purchased the indoor market in 2023 after successfully securing funding from Central Government’s Capital Regeneration Programme fund.

Assistance from the Council's Pride in Our High Street programme has also recently breathed new life into the market, creating an outdoor pop-up market, an entertainment area, and an internal food market.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Wellington Market has been a focal point for shopping in Wellington for centuries. We’re delighted the market is part of the Love Your Local Market campaign – recognising the market’s importance in reviving our high streets, now and for future generations.

“This campaign also encourages people to shop local and help market traders and businesses on our high streets to flourish.

“The capital regeneration programme funding has provided a significant opportunity to enhance the market – retaining its historic past but transforming it into a modern, thriving venue at the heart of Wellington.”