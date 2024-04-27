Damning report slates 'Inadequate' Telford nursery that 'compromised children's safety'

The inspectors' report slammed Kids Planet Day Nursery for having staff who "do not recognise choking risks to babies when they bite pieces off sponges that they are given to play with".

In a hard-hitting report the inspectors said "children's safety and welfare are compromised" at the site in the grounds of Princess Royal Hospital, called Kids Planet Apley, and that "risk assessment is not used effectively to identify and minimise, or remove, risks to children's safety".

It added that "some children wander around crying" because staffing arrangements do not meet the needs of children or ensure that they are properly supervised.

Lawley Village Day Nursery, which was also taken over last summer by Kids Planet, was recently downgraded by Ofsted inspectors. It had previously held a Good rating with Ofsted. Kids Planet Lawley was also rated 'inadequate' in all areas and the company said they were working implementing "positive changes".

Responding to the latest report, Clare Roberts, chief executive of Kids Planet, which took over the Leegomery site last year, said: “We have with immediate effect delivered a comprehensive programme of change which Ofsted have since acknowledged.

"With continued support in place, we are confident of a much better outcome at the next inspection around July.”

Kids Planet is a national franchise operation that has 190 settings and registered the business with Ofsted in October last year.

But in December 2023 Ofsted received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of its requirements.

Just before Christmas the provider correctly notified Ofsted about an incident where a child was provided with access to a product that they were allergic to. Ofsted carried out a regulatory visit in January and found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements.

A welfare requirements notice was served and ordered them to take actions before certain deadlines.

The inspection of the premises took place on February 6 this year where it was rated 'Inadequate' across the board.