Telford parks to host three outdoor summer shows as theatre remains closed for refurb

With Telford Theatre closed for refurbishment, three plays are set to take over two parks in the town over the summer.

Pedalling from venue to venue with all of their set, props and costumes on the back of their bikes, the HandleBards bring environmentally sustainable Shakespeare to venues across the UK

The first, an Oddsocks performance of Julius Caesar, will be held at Bowring Park in Wellington on Sunday, July 7.

One of the UK's best-loved touring theatre companies, Oddsocks combines classic Shakespeare with clowning around to create accessible and fun outdoor theatre performances.