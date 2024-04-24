Telford parks to host three outdoor summer shows as theatre remains closed for refurb
Three outdoor plays are set for parks in Telford this summer.
By Megan Jones
With Telford Theatre closed for refurbishment, three plays are set to take over two parks in the town over the summer.
The first, an Oddsocks performance of Julius Caesar, will be held at Bowring Park in Wellington on Sunday, July 7.
One of the UK's best-loved touring theatre companies, Oddsocks combines classic Shakespeare with clowning around to create accessible and fun outdoor theatre performances.