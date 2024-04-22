Watch as knights of old fight it out at Telford's action-packed St George's celebration

The spirit of St George was alive and well as the Knights of Nottingham clashed swords and took part in jousting competitions to celebrate England's dragon-slaying patron saint.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the 'Spring into St. George’s Day' event on Sunday at Telford Town Park attracted "thousands of people".

Councillor Davies, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: "I am so proud that we have such a fantastic events programme put on by the council each and every year. It is all about bringing our community together to have a fantastic time."