Watch as knights of old fight it out at Telford's action-packed St George's celebration
Thousands of people took advantage of the lovely spring sunshine to enjoy a hard knight's day in Telford.
By David Tooley
The spirit of St George was alive and well as the Knights of Nottingham clashed swords and took part in jousting competitions to celebrate England's dragon-slaying patron saint.
Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the 'Spring into St. George’s Day' event on Sunday at Telford Town Park attracted "thousands of people".
Councillor Davies, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: "I am so proud that we have such a fantastic events programme put on by the council each and every year. It is all about bringing our community together to have a fantastic time."