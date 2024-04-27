Crash on busy Shrewsbury road - paramedics sent

The collision happened in Ellesmere Road at around 9pm. Firefighters and the police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.05pm on Friday, April 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Two vehicles involved, no persons trapped. Crews used small gear to make vehicles safe.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station. An operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.