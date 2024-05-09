County's shining lights receive British Empire Medals in special ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All five people were recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King's New Year's Honours list.

Yesterday, they were officially presented with their medals by the county's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

The five were invited to a special ceremony at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery for the occasion.

The recipients included Olive Arnold of Whitchurch – who was recognised for her services to the community in Bronington, Mabel Elsie Finnigan – the County Captain of Shropshire Ladies Bowls Team who was honoured for services to bowls, Richard Charles Fowler – recognised for services to libraries as 'library lead' of Harbury Community Library in Warwickshire, Paul Rushworth – for services to charity, and Kathleen Kynaston – for services to swimming and to the community in Shropshire.

Mr Rushworth is a Shrewsbury comedian and magician, whose stage name is Paul Ray, received the BEM for his services to charity.

The entertainer of 45 years was given the award for his work with Alzheimer's for Professionals, a charity he helped set up before lockdown.

Kathleen Kynaston, who now lives in Anglesey, was previously the chair of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club.

Formerly of Baschurch, Kath got involved in swimming after her son took up the sport in 2008 and she saw the need for volunteers to help out.

Alongside running her own successful business, Kath, a mother of four, volunteered in a number of roles in swimming before being elected as chairman of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club in 2015.

She served until 2020 during which time she turned the club around from dwindling membership, failing finances and lethargy to one of the most successful clubs in Shropshire.

She was also a swimming official, including for para-swimming, giving many hours at galas across the region, as well as a member of the Shropshire Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) Committee – and ultimately President of Shropshire ASA.

Mabel Finnigan, from Madeley, Telford, has been widely saluted as the rock of women’s bowling in Shropshire, and has devoted much of her adult life to promoting and organising the sports she still loves to this day.

Mabel was the founder and sole secretary of the Telford Ladies Afternoon League for 30 years, the treasurer of the Shrewsbury Ladies League for 27 years, and county team captain and official of the Shropshire Ladies association, including the figurehead role of president.

Before taking on the high-profile roles she was a high-class bowler in her own right.

Speaking following the presentations the Lord Lieutenant said it had been an honour to present the medals.

She said: "It is always a huge pleasure to meet in person the people you have read about in the citations and just hear their stories. And inevitably the citation only touches on the wonderful things they are doing in the community and this afternoon was no exception, they were five wonderful British Empire Medallists."