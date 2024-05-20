Shrewsbury nursery marks ten years of caring for children with a party

Katie's Kids Nursery in Shrewsbury marked the anniversary on Friday, with children joining in a special party to celebrate the occasion.

The nursery was set up in May 2014 and has developed since, with the creation of a transformed woodland garden, coupled with the involvement of qualified forest school teachers.

The nursery boasts dedicated rooms tailored to different age groups – from babies to toddlers, through to preschoolers.

Joint owner, Katie Wellington, said the curriculum, crafted by nursery manager Penny Evans and director Amy Hagemann, reflects a commitment to innovative educational approaches.

She added that the nursery is busy conducting ongoing work towards accreditation for the curiosity approach – demonstrating its dedication to fostering an engaging learning environment.

Katie's Kids Nursery has also been recognised by the local authority as a setting to pilot new initiatives such as the integrated two-year review programme in collaboration with the NHS health visiting team, the Early help pilot, hoping to make Early help more accessible and beneficial for Shropshire families, and the SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) trial, hoping to make a more inclusive and inspirational environment for children with SEND.

An additional unique aspect of the nursery is Katie's Kids Kitchen.

Katie herself leads weekly cookery classes, emphasising the importance of culinary skills for young children, teaching them not only about food and nutrition but also enhancing their fine motor skills and understanding of scientific concepts.

The team of early years educators have been praised for their kindness, care, and dedication to creating enriching teaching moments, ensuring that each child’s early years are both educational and memorable.