'Large and enthusiastic crowd' enjoy 'unforgettable day' of horse racing

The Bank Holiday Monday meeting on the banks of the River Severn at Eyton-on-Severn on May 6 saw 75 horses run on ground described as "excellent" for an extended card of nine races.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Against the backdrop of warm sunshine and a festive Bank Holiday atmosphere, spectators were treated to a sensational display of skill and speed as point 2point racing took centre stage."

The spokesperson said the event drew a "large and enthusiastic crowd" for the best in amateur horse racing.

Monday’s Eyton Race meeting on the banks of the River Severn. Photo: Moogies Media.

"As the sun shone brightly overhead," said the spokesperson. "The energy and excitement along the riverbanks reached new heights, making for an unforgettable day of entertainment for all in attendance."

Among the successes were Phil Rowley who trained a treble courtesy of Forest Chimes in the Mixed Open, Subtle Fortune in the Intermediate and Perryville in the first division of the three-mile Maiden. Rowley’s jockey Darren Andrews rode the first two of them to record a double.

In the Mixed Open over two-and-a-half miles, Andrews on Forest Chimes took it up three out and soon went clear to beat the fast-finishing Gabrial the Great by eight lengths.

The Intermediate was a much closer call where Gillian Anderson on Quick Charge took the lead two out from Bestfriend Barnaby closely pursued by Subtle Fortune who had to work hard to take the initiative close home, winning by a neck.

In the first division of the Maiden, Clara Brewitt brought Perryville to challenge Freestyle Fighter at the second last and held on well to win by three-quarters of a length.

The winning seven-year-old gelding had useful hurdles form for Mel Rowley and was a first winner for the 21-year-old jockey who works for the stable.

The first division of the four- and five-year-old Maiden was an exciting contest where Sean O’Connor came with a well-timed run on Travis Wheatley to beat Zac Baker on Glancing Hill by three-parts of a length with Bradley Gibbs on Jardin Carre a neck back in third.

The winner is owned by Orchard Stables and is trained by Eamonn O’Donnabhain, who said that they had been waiting for better ground to run the horse.

The four-year-old gelding was bought at the Land Rover sales last year and will also be going to the Doncaster Sales.

Guy Sankey had Great Valley close to the lead for most of the trip and his jumping proved decisive, running out a two-and-a-half lengths winner from Bradley Gibbs on Maxiboy Dagrostis.

The winner got the biggest cheer of the day as the syndicate is made up of the jockey and a few of the meeting’s organisers. It was also a first training success for Neil Gittins who trains locally.

The Conditions Race for eight-year-olds and upwards was another exciting affair, where Huw Edwards on The Creadan Rogue opened up a good lead but idled in the straight and just held on by a neck from Freddie Keightley on the 15-year-old veteran Sametegal.

Aimee Jones took it up on Runwithetide four out in the PPORA Veterans and Novice Riders Race and ran on well to beat the fast-finishing Ballyadam Destiny by four lengths.

There was another good finish in the three-mile Maiden where Zac Baker on Power of the Sea got the better of the spoils and beat Tommie O’Brien on Pethers Run by half a length.

The five-year-old winner was bought by owner/trainer Francesca Poste two years ago at the Land Rover sales, and it will now go back to one of the forthcoming sales.

Tommie O’Brien gained compensation in the concluding Members, where he came with a strong run two out to wear down Huw Edwards on Reikers Island and win by three lengths, for trainer Heidi Brookshaw.