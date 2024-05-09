'More work needed' at school in special measures over pupil-on-pupil sexual harassment findings

Idsall School was plunged into special measures following an 'Inadequate' Ofsted grading in 2022.

At the time, inspectors visiting the Shifnal school said pupils reported "frequent sexual harassment or discriminatory behaviour" from other students, and said the school leadership was not on top of it.

The school has robustly disagreed with the findings but vowed to make improvements.

The latest monitoring inspection, the third since the original rating, was published on Tuesday following a visit in March this year.