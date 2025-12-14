‘I’m the world’s longest serving Santa - I’ve been spreading Christmas joy in Shropshire for 64 years’

The ‘world's longest serving Santa Claus’ from Shropshire is celebrating 64 years of bringing the magic of Christmas to children and says he has no plans to hang up his sack despite now being in his 80s.

Ray Hulse, 81, has been spreading festive joy for more than six decades since making his first appearance as a stand-in Father Christmas aged 18 back in 1961.

Since then he has dished out thousands of presents and never missed a single year - despite battling his own health concerns, including nearly dying from sepsis a couple of years ago.

Determined Ray still manages the annual tradition, which has seen him turn up at hundreds of hospitals, schools, supermarkets and village halls - all while raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

He makes sure he always travels in style and has seen his sleigh pulled by everything from a horse, a pony and trap and a canvas-top Land Rover over the years.

Ray Hulse, 81, from Shropshire - the ‘world's longest serving Santa Claus’.

Despite spending around 3,000 hours dishing out at least 7,000 presents dressed as Father Christmas and estimating 12,000 kids have sat on his knee - Ray has only ever had two Santa costumes.

A robe, hat and beard lasted him for around 30 years until 1991 when he decided to have his own suit specially tailor- made, which has kept him going ever since.

Ray, from Bridgnorth, says he has always loved Christmas and will keep donning the red and white suit until his 100th birthday if he can.

Ray, a retired miner and tyre fitter, said: "I never dreamed when I started out at the age of 18, I will still be going at the age of 81.

"I absolutely love the joy and that sparkle I bring to boys and girls. To see the look of pure happiness on their faces never gets old and still can bring a tear to your eye.

"I just want to give some magic back to children, the way the world is today if I can bring a bit of joy to my community then that makes me happy.

"I have my own health battles, I have COPD and heart failure, so I get out of breath easily. But that won't stop me and it helps to get me out of the house and keep active and busy.

"My wife has dementia and is in a care home now and my son recently started radiotherapy for neck cancer but despite these things going on in life, I still feel like it's almost my duty to still turn out as Santa when I can.

"I've only ever had two costumes - one was the robe and hat, which I kept for many years and let people borrow. It was given to me by a farmer.

"But when I started raising money for Hope Hospice around 1991, I thought I better have a special one made.

"I can't even remember how much it cost me but it has kept me going since.

"I've appeared on everything as Santa - from a pony and trap, to a Land Rover and even on horseback.

"One kid I surprised at home when he was just a lad, I still know and see him today often down by the river - he must be in his 60s now.

"So it's also really nice to not only see the children, but the grown ups who you used to make so happy."

Ray says he has seen changing attitudes from children over the decades and the tendency in recent years for them to ask for "more and more." And whereby kids used to ask for a BMX bike or a talking doll, he has found he now gets asked more for games consoles and mobile phones.

Ray said: "I think children do expect more nowadays. I think back in the 60s and 70s, people had less so they expected less. Obviously many still struggle today.

"The presents they ask have changed drastically too - it used to be a BMX bike for boys and then dolls and pretty dresses for girls.

"I don't think girls have changed much although they often ask for mobile phones, as do the boys who also ask for games consoles a lot."

Ray started by creating his first grotto at a simple Ford garage before going on to raise money in memory of his son Nicholas. Nicholas, who had bipolar disorder, tragically took his own life in 2012 aged 40.

Ray said: "I like to pay tribute to Nicholas' memory.

"I don't get to as many appearances as I'd like to now. I've only done one so far this year at Seal Fuels in Bridgnorth but there should be a couple more coming up.

"When a child still runs up to you with their eyes wide open in excitement of seeing Father Christmas - it makes it all worthwhile.

"While there's life still in me - I will never stop doing it. I'll go to 100 if I can."

When life is difficult, Samaritans can be contacted day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.