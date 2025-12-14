Lone Star Land has asked Shropshire Council for planning permission for the new development in Burford.

The site for the homes is next to existing properties at Boraston Drive and off the A456.

Access to the site would be from the A456.

A design and access statement shows Lone Star Land plans for 90 homes to be built by a developer, with the remaining 10 being 'self-build' plots.

The indicative makeup of the site includes 25 two-bedroom houses, 43 three-bedroom houses, 20 four-bedroom houses, and two five-bedroom houses.

A layout of what the development could look like.

A design and access statement submitted with the proposal states: "Lone Star Land are pleased to submit proposals for up to 100 new homes on the eastern edge of Burford that will include allocated space for 10 self build plots.

"The scheme is 'landscape led' and has been designed to respond sympathetically to both the site and its existing context."

It adds: "As part of the proposals, an existing culverted watercourse will be uncovered, and the drainage strategy will incorporate areas of manage water run off as part of a series of open spaces and the creation of a naturalistic wetland habitats.

"These features have been important in shaping the scheme and have informed the site layout and character of development."

It continues: "The design of new homes will reflect the local vernacular and draw inspiration from existing development in Burford and Tenbury Wells.

"The scheme will integrate with its surroundings by reflecting the scale and density of development to the west.

"A single vehicular connection is proposed to the south of the site and three potential pedestrian connections are proposed from the west.

"The proposals provide new open spaces which include children's play areas and planting to enhance biodiversity."

The application adds that 20 per cent of the homes would be affordable - for rent or for shared ownership.

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.