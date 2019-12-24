'Britain's longest serving Santa': Ray shows no signs of stopping after 57 years

These are the words of Ray Hulse who, after 57 years, may well be Britain's longest serving Santa.

Retired tyre fitter Ray, 75, is coming to the end of another festive season of delighting youngsters across Shropshire, including in his native Bridgnorth, raising much needed cash for Hope House children's hospice.

In his tailor-made red suit, big white beard, bejewelled red hat and big black boots with bells on, he certainly looks the part, and he's played the part for what seems like forever. He has even created a custom-built grotto and this year has been driving around in his car with more than 200 LED lights on and a number plate with SANTA 1 on top.

"I just love the look on the children's faces when they see you. It makes you feel like royalty when they come up to you with their parents and everyone wants a hug and a picture," he said.

He may have been bringing happiness for almost six decades, but his passion to bring joy was borne out of a difficult upbringing.

Ray said: "I was a child that wasn't wanted. My mother never said she loved me. I was forced to work down the mines in Alveley and I had to hand my wages straight over.

"She never had a picture of me in the house. I never had that joy when I was a child and I don't want children to miss out like I did."

This year Ray has been to venues all over the county including St Leonard's Church in Bridgnorth, the Oswestry Christmas Live event and Morrison's in Shrewsbury.

He said: "I've had some lovely pictures with newborn babies where I hold them in my left arm and we get it so the lights are shining on them. Sometimes they come back when they've got a bit older and they can't believe it's them."

It's those special moments that Ray treasures the most.

He added: "The other week I went and saw a man who wasn't very well and when I asked him what he wanted he said tuna and mayonnaise sandwiches. He struggles to eat a lot of things but he loves tuna and mayonnaise so when I was doing my shopping I thought about him, and bought him some. When I dropped it off it made one of the women looking after him cry."

It may have been 57 years, but to paraphrase a famous festive song, Ray doesn't show signs of stopping.

"As long as I'm fit enough, I'll keep on going," he said.