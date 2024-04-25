'Outstanding' Shrewsbury primary school in Wonderland after bowling over Ofsted inspectors

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury was visited just before the Easter holidays, with the two-day inspection taking place as children were performing their school production, Alice In Wonderland. The school was also hosting a cricket coaching day.

A report from the visit, which was published last week, declared that the school is "outstanding" in every category including Leadership & Management, Quality of Education, Personal Development, Behaviour & Attitudes and the Early Years Foundation Stage.

The school was previously visited in December 2021 for a short inspection, with assessors saying there was enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that it could be judged outstanding if Ofsted were to carry out a full inspection. The full inspection finally took place on March 19 and 20 this year.

Inspectors said: “Pupils flourish at this dynamic and highly engaging school that is at the heart of its community, and children in the early years get off to an exceptional start. The school’s ambition for pupils’ education extends beyond the classroom and includes the school’s comprehensive and thoughtful enrichment programme. Warm, nurturing working relationships between adults and pupils permeate the school.”