Telford College team pay visit to new Station Quarter base

The college is gearing up to run a maths and digital skills hub at the town’s Station Quarter from September, delivering a wide range of technology-focused training programmes with a focus on innovation.

They aim to cater to a broad spectrum of interests and career paths, from foundational digital skills pathways to university level, apprenticeships focusing on hardware, software, cybersecurity and marketing, and digital T-Levels in support services, business services, and production, design and development.

Teams of staff from Telford College have been taken on hard-hat tours of the Station Quarter building over the past couple of weeks, supervised by construction teams from Willmott Dixon.

And it was an extra special experience for the business and digital team – as they got to see inside the building and witness the evolution of their future workspace and new home.

Telford College deputy chief executive Janet Stephens said: “It’s fabulous to see Station Quarter really taking shape.

"We see our base there as a unique and ambitious alliance between industry and education, raising everyone’s aspirations.

“It makes the college even more accessible to people across the borough, and builds on our collaborative work with local employers to develop the sort of skilled workforce they require.”

There will be a 20-strong Telford College team based at the Station Quarter hub from September.

Teresa Hughes, director of business, digital and professional studies, said: “The curriculum is targeted towards equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.”

“Maths and digital qualifications are a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid career opportunities for the people of Telford.”