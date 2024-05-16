Police appeal to find missing Telford pensioner amid concerns for his welfare

Officers are trying to find David Evans, who was last seen leaving his home in Apley, Telford at around 5pm.

The 70-year-old is described as being of medium build with short fair hair, blue eyes and approximately 5”9 tall.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark coloured t-shirt and black zipped waterproof jacket.

David Evans. Photo: West Mercia Police

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "It is believed he may have accessed public transport.

"We, along with David’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone with information about where David might be is asked to contact police on 01952 214753 as soon as possible."