Telford internet and landlines down after 'attack' on equipment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There have been reports from people living in Ironbridge, Madeley, and Broseley, of internet going down – and landlines being unavailable since yesterday.

Openreach has confirmed that its network in the Cuckoo Oak area of Telford had been "badly damaged".

They said engineers were working to fix the issue "as quickly and safely as possible," and hit out at those responsible for the damage.

An Openreach spokesperson said: "Our network in the Cuckoo Oaks area of Telford has been badly damaged, impacting phone and broadband service for local homes and businesses.

“Our engineers have already started work and are doing their best to carry out repairs and restore connectivity as quickly and safely as possible.

“These attacks cause unacceptable disruption to the lives of local people and put vulnerable people at risk.

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing problems to contact their provider who will advise us.

"It’s also worth remembering that vulnerable status (which can prioritise repair work) is determined by broadband providers; if you think you or a family member should be given this status, please register with your provider.”