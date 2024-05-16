Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The retailer is set to open at 10am at the Telford Centre

The shop will feature a selection of home décor, hobby supplies, children’s toys, comfortable furniture, kitchen essentials, and more.

Richard Power, a UK joint venture partner, said: “We are looking forward to joining the vibrant retail offering at the Telford Centre and opening our first Shropshire location.

“As we continue to expand throughout the UK, we aim to make Søstrene Grene accessible to as many customers as possible across key shopping destinations, cities and high streets.”