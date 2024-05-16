Shropshire estate agents Barbers celebrates award for customer service

The estate agents won a Best in Postcode Award from The ESTAS – the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry with the accolade awarded to all their branches in Market Drayton, Wellington, Newport and Whitchurch.

The award was achieved via customer reviews submitted to the ESTAS review platform, which is exclusively for real estate professionals, the reviews were completed at the end of the moving experience.

ESTAS monitors and verifies service ratings over a 12-month period, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to customers.

Gail Furnival, Sales Director at Market Drayton, said: “We are very proud to win the Best in Postcode Awards. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have so much choice.

"We cannot thank everyone enough for all their comments and for taking the time to leave us such wonderful reviews.”

Phil Spencer, an Ambassador for the ESTAs said: “These Awards are based on real feedback, from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that an agent is delivering to clients. To win a Best in Postcode Award is a great achievement and something every agency should be extremely proud of. It’s a direct reflection of the amazing efforts of staff to deliver exceptional service to clients in their local communities.”