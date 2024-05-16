Ludlow estate agent celebrates personal award, alongside best pal's Oscar

Andrew Cadwallader, Director of Samuel Wood, has been best friends with set designer James Price since they attended Wigmore High School in Herefordshire together.

Andrew got to hold his pal's Academy Award at a special party held to celebrate the fact James had won an Oscar, Bafta and Art Directors Guild Award, alongside Shona Heath, for his set design work on the multi-award-winning film Poor Things.

And Andrew then scooped a ‘Gold’ of his own when he was given a gold award status in the British Property Awards.

Andrew said: “It’s an absolutely amazing achievement that my best mate is not only an Oscar winner, but a multi-award winner.