Popular butcher's family raise money to improve hospital garden

The Critical Care Garden at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was reopened this week after extensive work.

Donations from the family of William Dodd to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity allowed the work to the Critical Care Garden to be undertaken.

The local butcher, who worked at Shrewsbury Market Hall, died in September last year after spending 11 weeks on the ITU ward battling an illness.

Mr Dodd was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors, but he was not able to experience the garden fully himself.

His family raised more than £6,500 last year with the aim of improving the garden for critically ill patients, to provide them with the opportunity to get outside in the fresh air.

The garden reopened last month and included removing the gravel pathway and replacing it with paving, and installing a longer ramp to make it possible for patients in a bed to access the garden.

An outdoor power supply provides the option for patients needing medical equipment to still be able to enjoy the garden, and a gazebo provides privacy for patients and their families when needed.

The therapy team for ITU were key drivers in the process recognising the importance of getting patients outside in the fresh air and to enjoy the sights and sounds of the garden.

Dr Chris Mowatt, Clinical Director of Critical Care, said: “It's incredible when a family's first instinct after a tragic loss is to react by raising money to benefit others.

"It says a huge amount about Mr Dodd and his devoted family that they have been so generous with their fundraising efforts. The whole project has been inspirational for us all and we are hugely grateful.

"Having a garden space allows patients out into the fresh air, away from their bed space and the stimulation is invaluable as we seek to build a patient’s confidence. Rehabilitation is truly holistic. Building muscle, restoring function but also promoting wellbeing in its broadest sense.

"I couldn't be more proud of our rehabilitation team and the work they do. They make a difference every day.

"I sat in the garden today. Quiet. Birds tweeting. A bit of warmth on my face. I thought about Mr Dodd and his family, all the others remembered there and those yet to be. What a lovely thing.”

Mr Dodd’s family have express their thanks to friends and customers who donated to the various fundraising events they held.

Special thanks have also gone to the trust’s estates team for organising the work, Shrewsbury Market Hall and Bannatynes Gym in Shrewsbury for their fundraising and support.