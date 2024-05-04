Primary pupils celebrate renowned pop artist with their own homages

Pupils at Longlands Primary School and Nursery in Market Drayton had been studying the work of renowned pop artist Romero Britto.

Pop artist Romero Britto (Creative Commons)

The Brazilian artist, painter, serigrapher, and sculptor is among the most collected and licensed artists in history and his works can be seen at at Hyde Park, London, the O2 Arena in Berlin, and the John F. Kennedy Airport.

The pupils at the primary school have been studying his work and were tasked to come up with their own Romero-inspired works.

Some of the children's Romero Britto inspired works

Teacher Mrs Natasha Lloyd said: “Our budding artists have been hard at work creating pop art inspired by the incredible Romero Britto. It's been a joy to witness their talents unfold.”

Some of the children's Romero Britto inspired works

An exhibition of the pupils' works was held at the school last week, giving parents the opportunity to see the pupils’ artistry on display while a competition was held to find the best Romero Britto inspired piece among the young artists.

Some of the children's Romero Britto inspired works

Esther Murray-Brooks in Year 4 was the overall winner of the competition.

Esther Murray-Brooks, nine, was the overall winner

On Thursday, she was awarded a prize of a Romero Britto statue donated by Glazed Art at Trentham Shopping Village.

Mark Nixon, owner of Glazed Art, said he was “astonished” at the high quality of work created by the children and could see the expert similarities to the work of Romero Britto.